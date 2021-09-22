Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Gives Props To Drake & Kendrick Lamar On ‘Heaven’s EP’ [NEW MUSIC]

J. Cole is back with some new work...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
J. Cole

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

With J. Cole about to go on tour, he’s decided to get a buzz going right before he embarks on his Off-Season concert stops so last night the MC from NC dropped a new single and visual much to get the internet talkin’ and it seems to be working.

Immediately following the release of the clip to “Heaven’s EP” social media began talking about the song’s content in which Cole describes his own thoughts and fears about how fame might actually be influencing his personality and life. In the visuals to the song we find Cole flying high on a private plane with his peoples before touching down in Las Vegas and creating memories that will stay there.

The new cut and clip comes on the heels of Cole getting clowned for wearing Crocs and sweats at a recent concert performance, just like he is in this very visual. The man is living his best life, if he wants to wear Crocs and sweats while entertaining thousands of fans, that’s his business. Just sayin.’

Check out “Heaven’s EP” below and let us know your thoughts on the visuals.

J. Cole Gives Props To Drake & Kendrick Lamar On ‘Heaven’s EP’ [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

j. cole

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Teyana Taylor - Break The Internet

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose…

 1 hour ago
09.22.21

JAY-Z and Team Roc File Lawsuit Against Kansas…

 5 hours ago
09.22.21

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay His Ex-Wife $1.5…

 5 hours ago
09.22.21

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim…

 6 hours ago
09.22.21

J. Cole Gives Props To Drake & Kendrick…

 7 hours ago
09.22.21

Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

 9 hours ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib…

 23 hours ago
09.21.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

SpotEmGottEm’s Lawyer Gives Update As He Continues Recovery…

 1 day ago
09.21.21
10 itemsWireless Festival 2021

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael…

 1 day ago
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

 1 day ago
09.21.21
Photos
Close