Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Denied Bail But Avoids Death Penalty In Case

Corey Walker, one of the four teenagers accused of killing Pop Smoke last February, will remain behind bars until his trial date.

A Los Angeles County judge denied bail to Walker on Friday (September 17). According to The Shade Room, Christopher Darden, Walker’s attorney, requested bail for his client but prosecutors strongly argued against it, citing Walker’s role in the crime and the current bail laws in the state of California.

Judge Curtis B. Rappe agreed with the prosecutors in denying bail for Walker but Darden and Walker caught a break as the judge also ruled Pop’s murder was no longer a capital case, meaning Walker would avoid the death penalty if he’s found guilty but still face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Brooklyn rapper was shot and killed during a robbery gone wrong at a rented mansion in Hollywood on February 19. Reports following the incident revealed Pop Smoke fought back before he was shot and the goal of the robbery was a Rolex the rapper was wearing. Weeks later, four individuals, Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers and two teens were charged with his murder.

On September 12, footage surfaced of the mausoleum housing Pop Smoke’s remains damaged. Evidence showed unidentified individuals attempting to drag Pop’s casket out of the tomb, forcing the rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, to clean up the mess and do her best to restore the gravesite to its proper condition.

