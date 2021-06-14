The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of Migos‘ Culture III, many listeners had their hearts tugged at when they once again heard the voice of the gone-too-soon rapper, Pop Smoke on “Light It Up.”

Now that the Migos have the Hip-Hop world’s attention again, Quavo dropped a bomb on fans of both Migos and Pop Smoke by revealing that he and the Brooklyn rapper were working on a duet album before Smoke’s tragic death. During an interview on The Real 92.3, Quavo explained that he and Pop were tight and were actually in the studio cooking up what would’ve been a South meets East rap album that could’ve taken the culture by storm.

“I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic.”

Damn! What could’ve been. SMH.

They also took the time to refute the rumors that they were almost signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music record label saying it was “false news” and “It was a management deal. It wasn’t no official.” Yeah, Desiigner’s situation must’ve been a huge red flag for them if anything.

Check out Quavo break Hip-Hop hearts below and let us know if you want Migos to drop whatever Pop Smoke records they might have in the chamber in the comments below.

Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna Drop An Album Together was originally published on hiphopwired.com

