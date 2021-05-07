Entertainment News
Pop Smoke Was Reportedly Shot Over A Rolex By A 15-Year-Old

Throw these people underneath the jail...

The murder of up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke, Bashar Barakah Jackson, just over a year ago was already jarring, but the latest detail of the circumstances makes it extra painful. Reportedly, the “Dior” rapper was robbed of his diamond-studded Rolex before he was shot and killed by a teen.

The New York Daily News reports that a 15-year-old suspect admitted to shooting Pop Smoke after he and his crew of mostly teenaged assailants broke into the home he was renting out in the Hollywood Hills. Their goal was to rob the rapper of his Rolex watch and his cuban link gold chain.

According to the cop’s testimony, the four defendants, who have been charged with murder, were able to sell the watch for just $2000.

The officer got the details from a recording of a conversation the accused shooter had with  a cellmate at a juvenile detention center in May 2020. The shooter is the youngest of the defendants.

“He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 (mm,),” LAPD Det. Carlos Camacho reportedly testified on Friday (May 7), at a hearing for Corey Walker, 20, the only adult defendant in the case.

Apparently, both Walker and the teen shooter snitched on themselves, with the former also flapping his gums to an informant who was placed into custody with him after his arrest in July 2020.

Reportedly, Pop Smoke was confronted by the home invaders while he was naked in the shower. Although he initially complied and gave up his watch, a fight broke and Pop Smoke “rushed” the intruders per Camacho’s testimony. It was then that he was pistol whipped before being shot in the chest. The murder occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2020. Pop Smoke was just 20.

Read the full details over at the New York Daily News.

Rest in power Pop Smoke. You deserved much better.

Pop Smoke Was Reportedly Shot Over A Rolex By A 15-Year-Old

