Four Charged With Murder In Pop Smoke Case

Two adults and two teenagers have officially been charged with the February 2020 murder of Pop Smoke. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced on Monday (July 13) charges against Corey Wallace, 19, Keandre Rodgers, 18, and two juveniles.

Walker and Rodgers were charged with murder occurring during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Both are facing gang and gun-related allegations.

The unidentified teenagers, ages 17 and 15, have been charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Another man, 21-year-old Jaquan Murphy, was arrested in connection with Pop’s murder on July 9 along with Walker, Rodgers and the two teens but was instead charged with murder and attempted murder for an unrelated shooting outside of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Prosecutors say that the four defendants broke into a Hollywood Hills home that Pop rented from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of rock singer John Mellencamp, around 4.a.m. After a confrontation, the New York rapper was shot twice and later died at a local hospital.

Pop Smoke recently released his debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon posthumously on July 3. The project, executive produced by 50 Cent, sold over 248,000 copies and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

