RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Is Here

Pop Smoke was on the cusp of superstardom after introducing American ears to the booming UK Drill sound, but his life was tragically cut short this past February . Today (July 3), the Brooklyn rapper’s posthumous studio album debut Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is here and fans on Twitter are sharing their reviews.

With the guiding hand of Steven Victor and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon manages to capture Pop Smoke’s massive microphone presence and bone-chilling delivery atop top-tier production from longtime collaborator 808Melo, CashMoneyAP, WondaGurl, Mustard, Buddah Bless, and others.

The album is heavy on features with Quavos of the Migos featured on three tracks, Tyga, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, and 50 Cent as well among others. Across 19 tracks, the promise of Pop Smoke and his hit-making ability is apparent thus making his passing tougher to stomach.

On Twitter, fans are chiming in in real-time as the morning rolls on and as folks digest the album in full. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

