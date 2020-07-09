CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

According to TMZ, three adults and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the February 2020 murder of Pop Smoke.

LAPD served multiple search warrants around Los Angeles early Thursday (July 9) and law enforcement arrested those five individuals on unspecified charges.

The NYC rapper was in Los Angeles when masked gunman broke into a rental property he was staying at on February 19 and attempted to rob him. The gunmen shot and killed Pop and the investigation stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Los Angeles County.

Pop posthumously released his debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon on July 3, executive produced by 50 Cent. The album is expected to land at No. 1 on the upcoming Billboard 200 chart with more than 200,000 equivalent album units earned.

RELATED: Pop Smoke Celebrated During Brooklyn Funeral Procession

RELATED: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke

pop smoke

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 2 hours ago
07.09.20
Family & Friends Fear Kanye Is Suffering A…
 5 hours ago
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The…
 6 hours ago
07.09.20
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen…
 7 hours ago
07.09.20
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 10 hours ago
07.09.20
11 items
Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt,…
 21 hours ago
07.08.20
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special
 1 day ago
07.08.20
12 items
Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President,…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
16 items
Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Colin Kaepernick Partners With Disney For Documentary Series
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close