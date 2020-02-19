CLOSE
pop smoke
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke

Posted 14 hours ago

Pop Smoke Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


As the shocking news of the death of Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson’s death sends shockwaves throughout the industry, fans on Twitter are trying to make sense of the killing. Many of the Brooklyn rapper’s colleagues and fans have taken to the social media network to express their sorrow.

Pop Smoke was just fresh off of releasing his second commercial mixtape Meet The Woo 2, an acclaimed collection of the gruff-voiced rapper’s signature style complete with gritty tales from life on the street. The buzz surrounding Pop was growing at a rapid rate and his alignment with Steven Victor’s Victor Victor brand and imprint put him in some rooms that solidified his budding star status.

Beginning last year, Pop found himself in the conversation as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest young talents by way of his hit song “Welcome To The Party,” which featured a verse from Nicki Minaj on one version and Brit rapper Skepta on another. He also made a scene-stealing turn on Travis Scott’s JackBoys compilation album and was also featured on H.E.R.’s “Slide” remix alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Chris Brown.

Pop also has a single from Meet The Woo 2 currently moving titled “Shake The Room” featuring Quavo, and the track “Dior” from the same project had begun to make some noise on the charts. Fans on Twitter noted that Pop was enjoying his time out in Los Angeles after noting that he shared images and videos of him enjoying his time out west.

We’ve collected as many reactions we could find in a short time related to the news of Pop Smoke’s unfortunate passing below.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Pop Smoke.

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 5 hours ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 7 hours ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 13 hours ago
02.19.20
15 items
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke
 14 hours ago
02.19.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
Pop Smoke Shot & Killed
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979,…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty…
 16 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close