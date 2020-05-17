CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus

The repercussions of COVID-19 are far reaching.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Three

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Back in February, Pop was Smoke was shot and killed in a home he was staying in located in the Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately, the investigation into the up and coming Brooklyn rapper’s murder has stalled due to the coronavirus.

The killing seems like it was obviously either an inside job or a targeted hit (the killers, four men, knew exactly where to go and dipped out without being caught), but the cops reportedly have no leads.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … response to COVID-19 and related issues has been LAPD’s top priority the past 2 months, meaning less time and resources available to focus on the rapper’s killer.

When detectives are able to investigate, we’re told they still try to go out and safely speak face-to-face with people in an attempt to gather evidence … but that’s been a challenge already in this case.

As we first told you … cops were running into witness issues in the case, as people were either refusing to talk about Pop’s death or providing unreliable info.

On a more positive note … our sources say investigators are hoping the rapper’s upcoming posthumous debut album will renew interest in the case, get people talking, and drum up tips and new leads.

Born Bashar Jackson, Pop Smoke was just 20 years old at the time of his death. The “Dior” rapper was coming off just dropping his second commercial mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, and was a leader in the Brooklyn drill music scene.

Rest in power Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
18 items
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle,…
 3 hours ago
05.17.20
Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus
 4 hours ago
05.17.20
17 items
Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks,…
 4 hours ago
05.17.20
Nelly's Birthday Weekend With Kelly Rowland At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub
Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’…
 1 day ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
A New ‘Scarface’ Adaptation Is On The Way
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Boosie Sued By State Of Georgia For Not…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
15 items
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 3 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close