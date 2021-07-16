Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

was tragically shot and killed just as his already massive star was on a definitive rise. With several songs sitting in the vault, fans of the Brooklyn rapper got treated to the second posthumous album from the artist in Faith, and fans online are sharing their thoughts.

With the release of Faith, the late rapper born Bashar Jackson now has two studio albums for public consumption and follows the acclaimed Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon that was released in July of 2020 with 50 Cent serving as a guide.

Faith boasts a number of big features, including Kanye West, Pusha T, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Quavo, Takeoff, and more. The early thoughts on the album are still swirling about as it was just released this Friday (July 16), and there are the requisite knee-jerk reactions and comments sitting alongside the thoughts of folks who actually absorbed the record in full. However, an overwhelming amount of responses point to the fact that the musisc probably should’ve remained unreleased.

We’ve got the reactions to Pop Smoke’s second album, Faith, listed out below.

