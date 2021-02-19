pop smoke
HomeEntertainment News

Fans On Twitter Honor Pop Smoke On Anniversary Of His Passing

Posted 19 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Pop Smoke Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Pop Smoke should be enjoying the fruits of his labor in 2021 after creating a seismic shift in the game by way of his take on the popular Drill sound. Sadly, the artist born Bashar Jackson was slain a year ago today (Feb. 19) but his legacy will live on through his music and adoring fans who are celebrating his legacy.

Bashar Barakah Jackson was born July 20, 1999, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Caransie section of the borough. While in high school, the future Hip-Hop star had hoop dreams but was forced to give up the sport due to an underlying health condition.

Rapping was something of a happy accident as he literally began his career at the age of 17 after following behind a colleague of his who fell asleep during a recording session. Catching the bug, Pop Smoke poured his all into rapping and developed his signature style before landing with British Drill producer 808Melo for his breakout single, “Welcome To The Party.”

Pop’s rapid ascent wasn’t an accident as he clearly had what it took as an artist which was why Steven Victor signed him to the Victor Victor Worldwide imprint. And while much has been made of Pop’s Crip gang ties, several people close to him stated that he hoped that young people looking up to him would leave that lifestyle behind and find other routes to success and credibility.

Pop Smoke was shot during what appeared to be a botched robbery attempt in the Hollywood Hills. The assailants, two of whom were under the age of 18, were arrested and charged but the incident came just as the rapper was hitting his stride. He was just 20 years old.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, the rapper’s posthumous debut, was released in the summer of 2020 to much fanfare and acclaim, displaying why so many were betting on Pop Smoke as the next big star out of New York.

We’ve looked through Twitter and highlighted some tweets from fans who are clearly missing the artist much as others in the world are.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Pop Smoke.

Photo: Getty

Fans On Twitter Honor Pop Smoke On Anniversary Of His Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Is Back, Back-Backin’…
 11 hours ago
02.19.21
Two Florida Women Pose As Grannies In Attempt…
 14 hours ago
02.19.21
London Celebrity Sightings - May 21, 2016
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From…
 16 hours ago
02.19.21
Tami Roman Cries When Speaking On The Damage…
 16 hours ago
02.19.21
Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s Grandparents Killed In House…
 18 hours ago
02.19.21
“A&R” LeBron James Floats Idea of Putting Together…
 19 hours ago
02.19.21
10 items
Fans On Twitter Honor Pop Smoke On Anniversary…
 19 hours ago
02.19.21
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Owning Her Natural Beauty…
 20 hours ago
02.19.21
LeBron James & Kevin Durant Named NBA All-Star…
 20 hours ago
02.19.21
Foot Locker Honors The Next Generation of Black…
 21 hours ago
02.19.21
14 items
Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Dead…
 1 day ago
02.18.21
12 items
Mortal Kombat’s First Bloody Ridiculous Trailer Has Arrived…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Netflix To Transform Lupita Nyong’o Children’s Book “Sulwe”…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Naomi Osaka Throws Cold Water On Serena Williams’…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Boosie Doubles Down On Lori Harvey’s “Body Count”…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close