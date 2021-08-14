Entertainment News
Prosecutors: Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective Order With Rolling Loud Appearance

Rolling Loud Miami 2021

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Tory Lanez controversial appearance during DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud Miami last month may have violated a court order levied against him over his alleged actions towards Megan Thee Stallion last July.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt of court for violating the terms of his restraining order which was issued in his ongoing criminal case, according to TMZ. Lanez was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot.

The court order requires him to stay more than 100 yards away from her and prosecutors believe his guest appearance violated the order as Megan performed before DaBaby’s set. Prosecutors have filed documents asking the judge to either revoke the Canadian rapper’s bail or increase his bail. If his bail is revoked, he will be in jail pending trial.

A hearing on the contempt motion is set for Thursday (August 19). A source for Lanez says he didn’t see Megan at the festival nor did he get close to her.

