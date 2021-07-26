The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Loud Miami wrapped up festivities this weekend and the star-studded lineup largely didn’t disappoint despite a hiccup or two. DaBaby was one of the slated performers and he caught the ire of fans after bringing out Tory Lanez which prompted someone to toss a shoe at their heads while onstage.

In what most are saying was an attempt by the North Carolina rapper to widen his rift between him and Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby appeared on stage Sunday (July 25) with a hidden figure inside a large costume getup.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby said to the Miami crowd ahead of revealing that his Lanez was inside, which got both cheers and jeers from the fans. What makes this jab all more apparent is that Megan just performed shortly before this particular set and it’s widely known DaBaby and the Houston Hottie have been on the outs since collaborating with Lanez for the “SKAT” video that drop in June.

DaBaby was still getting some support from the crowd despite the antics and was halfway through his set when the tone shifted. Someone threw a shoe at DaBaby as he was performing and the moment went viral as expected. DaBaby dodged the shoe effortlessly, asking the crowd who threw the “Adida” sneaker while pausing his set briefly.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby seemed like strong professional partners after collaborating on a number of well-received records in the past. All of the past good tidings were put aside after it appeared that DaBaby appeared to retweet a post making a reference to Lanez’s alleged shooting for Megan.

On Twitter, the reactions to the DaBaby and his Tory Lanez reveal, along with the shoe toss, were high in number. We’ve got those listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Experience Includes Homophobic Rant, A Tory Lanez Appearance & A Fan Throwing A Shoe was originally published on hiphopwired.com