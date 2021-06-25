Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In Recent Car Accident: “Felt Like Someone Knew To Crash Into Us”

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

No matter what you currently think of virtually exiled rap-singer Tory Lanez, there’s never a reason to wish death on someone. However, the Juno Award-winning artist believes that was the case during a recent car crash he was involved in that almost took his life.

 

A fan account was able to grab the footage of the accident (?) that Tory posted earlier (seen above), which definitely appears to have been a close call. “It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us,” he tweeted not too long after it occurred, following up with another simple tweet that read, “Strange .”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

So far, it looks like he’s just pondering as apposed to actually accusing anyone in specific of wrongdoing. However, we’re sure people will surely find a way to accuse Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine for the ordeal following a viral blowout with DaBaby over Tory’s new single with him titled “Skat.”

Megan, who’s worked with DaBaby on multiple occasions in the studio and even shared a stage together, felt slighted that her hip-hop homie would go and work with an artist she alleges shot her in the foot last year. Pardi then came to defense for his girl, which only made things blow up even further. While we understand DaBaby’s original “it’s just business” response — a check is a check during this current pandemic! — loyalty plays a big part in why he might be wrong in the situation for the most part.

Again though, this social media spat over “Skat” only involves Tory in passing, so to think someone would want to risk their own life to crash a car into his Uber over it is a bit far-fetched. On the same note though, this is “Hollyweird” we’re talking about, where clearly anything can happen.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Overall, we’re just happy that no one lost their life, whether it be Tory Lanez, his passengers or innocent bystanders. Hopefully he’s just being paranoid, because if not, well….definitely could be one hot summer!

Bless.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In Recent Car Accident: “Felt Like Someone Knew To Crash Into Us”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tory Lanez

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear…
 1 hour ago
06.25.21
The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot…
 2 hours ago
06.25.21
Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In…
 5 hours ago
06.25.21
Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander
 20 hours ago
06.24.21
The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On…
 20 hours ago
06.25.21
Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear…
 21 hours ago
06.24.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…
 21 hours ago
06.24.21
‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix;…
 22 hours ago
06.24.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 23 hours ago
06.24.21
Quavo Selling Bentley He Took Back From Saweetie…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode…
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Trick Daddy Doubles Down & Says Beyoncé Is…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Former Nickelodeon Star Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Photos
Close