Juneteenth 101: What Every American Should Know

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Juneteenth is one of the most important holidays in American history, yet many people are still learning about its significance. As communities across the country prepare to celebrate on June 19, here are 10 things you should know about Juneteenth.

1. Juneteenth Marks the End of Slavery in the United States

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved African Americans that they were free—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

2. The Name Combines “June” and “Nineteenth”

The holiday’s name is a blend of the month and the date it is celebrated: June 19, or “Juneteenth.”

3. It Started in Texas

Texas was the birthplace of Juneteenth celebrations. The first observances took place in 1866 and have continued for generations.

4. The Emancipation Proclamation Was Signed Earlier

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but enforcement depended on Union military presence in Confederate states.

5. It Became a Federal Holiday in 2021

Juneteenth became an official federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed legislation into law on June 17, 2021.

6. Celebrations Include Music, Food, and Community Events

Many Juneteenth events feature parades, festivals, educational programs, concerts, family reunions, and traditional foods.

7. Red Foods and Drinks Have Special Meaning

Many Juneteenth celebrations include red-colored foods and beverages, symbolizing resilience, strength, and sacrifice.

8. It Is a Day of Reflection and Education

Beyond celebrations, Juneteenth encourages conversations about history, freedom, equality, and the ongoing pursuit of civil rights.

9. Every State Recognizes Juneteenth

Before becoming a federal holiday, many states had already recognized Juneteenth through observances or state holidays.

10. Houston Plays an Important Role in the Celebration

As one of the largest and most diverse cities in Texas, Houston hosts numerous Juneteenth events each year, bringing together communities to celebrate culture, history, and progress.

Why Juneteenth Matters

Juneteenth is more than a holiday—it is a reminder of freedom delayed, resilience demonstrated, and the continuing journey toward equality. It serves as an opportunity for Americans of all backgrounds to learn from history and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the nation’s story.

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