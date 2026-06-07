Chris Brown Fights for Joint Custody of Daughter Amid Court Battle

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Chris Brown and his ex, Diamond Brown, are heading to court over the custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown.

According to legal documents, Diamond recently filed a petition requesting sole legal and physical custody of their daughter. She reportedly asked the court to grant Chris visitation rights rather than shared custody. However, the Grammy-winning singer is not backing down without a fight.

In a response filed with the court, Chris is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Lovely. He is also requesting that both parents be responsible for covering their own legal expenses related to the case. Diamond, on the other hand, previously asked the court to order Chris to pay legal fees associated with the custody proceedings.

The custody dispute comes on the heels of growing tension between the former couple. Earlier this summer, Diamond took to social media with allegations that Chris attempted to interfere with her current relationship. The accusations quickly sparked online drama involving Chris’ girlfriend, Jada Wallace.

Jada entered the conversation by accusing Diamond of preventing Chris from spending time with his daughter. The exchange escalated further when Diamond appeared to suggest she was willing to confront Jada in person, adding even more fuel to the public feud.

Meanwhile, Chris and Jada recently welcomed a baby boy together in late April, marking another chapter in the singer’s growing family.

Chris is already father to several children, including 12-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, and son Aeko Catori Brown, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

For now, the custody battle over Lovely remains ongoing, and a judge will ultimately determine what arrangement is in the best interest of the young child. Fans will be watching closely as the case unfolds.