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Taco Tuesday in Houston: 5 Must – Try Taco Spots

If there is one thing Houston does better than almost anywhere else, it is tacos. On Taco Tuesday, the city turns into a full tour of flavor,

Published on June 2, 2026

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Six Beef Tacos with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese
ISource: Paul Poplis / Getty

If there is one thing Houston does better than almost anywhere else, it is tacos. On Taco Tuesday, the city turns into a full tour of flavor, culture, and street food tradition. Here are five taco spots in Houston you have to try.

1. Tacos Tierra Caliente
A true Houston street taco staple. Known for simple, authentic flavors, this spot delivers consistently strong al pastor, barbacoa, and carne asada tacos. No extras needed—just solid tacos done right.

2. Tacos Doña Lena
Famous for handmade tortillas and bold flavor. The suadero and campechano tacos stand out for their texture and seasoning. Expect a line, especially on Taco Tuesday, but service moves quickly.

3. Laredo Taqueria
A longtime Houston favorite. Best known for breakfast tacos, but the full menu holds up all day. It has an old-school taqueria feel that keeps people coming back year after year.

4. El Taconazo
A go-to for traditional street tacos with bold seasoning. The trompo tacos are a highlight, offering rich flavor and a classic Houston taco stand experience.

5. Velvet Taco
A modern take on tacos with creative recipes and rotating specials. From spicy chicken tikka to unique fusion options, this spot blends traditional taco culture with a contemporary twist.

Final Word
Houston’s taco scene is one of the strongest in the country. Whether you prefer traditional street tacos or modern fusion styles, Taco Tuesday is the perfect excuse to explore the city one bite

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