Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

Cyrus appears to be the only celebrity who has offered to educate the North Carolina rapper on such matters.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 1 - Miley Cyrus

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

DaBaby is currently a target of intense criticism after delivering a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and then doubling down on his ill-advised stances before finally apologizing. While the cancellation is still going strong, Miley Cyrus is offering to counsel the rapper from a kind place instead of one fueled by vitriol.

Cyrus, 28, posted a lengthy message as a screenshot to her Instagram post offering to lend an ear and guidance to DaBaby, adding that she’s aware that he’s on everyone’s cancel list at the moment.

From Instagram:

As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” she wrote. “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to chance hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!

Cyrus might have some experience in dealing with a shattered public image and reconciling with her fans considering her varied career arc. As stated earlier, DaBaby has apologized but not before being dropped from a number of large music festivals and the severing of business ties.

It isn’t yet known if DaBaby can bounce back from this disastrous fall from grace, but at least he’s getting an offer of a helping hand from Miley Cyrus.

Photo: Getty

Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic Rant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 3]
2019 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
62 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Ice-T & Coco Austin Catch Unnecessary Flak Over…

 6 hours ago
08.05.21

Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic…

 7 hours ago
08.05.21

Scene Of The Crime: Fat Joe’s The LOX…

 7 hours ago
08.05.21
10 items

Quavo Boasts His Assistant Is Getting $5K A…

 7 hours ago
08.05.21
KMEL Summer Jam 1997, Concord CA

Aaliyah & Blackground Records’ Catalog To Finally Hit…

 8 hours ago
08.05.21

This Post & Delete Video Sparked Dating Rumors…

 10 hours ago
08.05.21

Nike To Drop “Classic Edition” Retro Jerseys For…

 11 hours ago
08.05.21

Ex-T.I. Producer DJ Toomp Tells The Truth About…

 11 hours ago
08.05.21

Simone Biles Shares That Her Aunt Died While…

 12 hours ago
08.05.21

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode…

 22 hours ago
08.05.21
Photos
Close