Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Welp, at least we don't have to worry about any lame songs from Tory Lanez addressing the shooting any time soon. 

Judge Says Tory Lanez Cannot Speak About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Megan Thee Stallion got a victory in her ongoing legal battle with Tory Lanez.

In January, we reported that the miniature Canadian crooner asked a judge for the right to flap his incessant gums about the case. Page Six reports that the same judge has shot down that request telling Lanez he has to keep his mouth shut, ruling he cannot publicly comment on the case in which he is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July.

Lanez has already pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The “Say It” crafter’s attorney, Shawn Holley, argued to the judge at Superior Court of California in Los Angeles that his client being barred from speaking on the incident is “unfair.” While Lanez has been silenced, Thee Stallion has been making the case against her alleged shooter and even dragging him publicly after being falsely reported that she dropped the charges against him.

The 25-year-old Houston rapper called it straight cap, being that she never brought charges against Lanez in the first place and called out Toronto native in a tweet saying, “Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

Before that, Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, also blatantly fingered Lanez as her shooter during an Instagram Live session, directly responding to people calling her a liar.

“Yes, this n—a Tory shot me, You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s–t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

Welp, at least we don’t have to worry about any lame songs from Tory Lanez addressing the shooting any time soon.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion , Tory Lanez

