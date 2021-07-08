The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby was detained by police in Paris on Thursday (July 8), just as he was in town to take in Paris Fashion Week.

According to multiple reports, Baby (real name Dominique Jones) was with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden when the pair were stopped by police. Harden was searched for drugs but ultimately released while Baby was booked.

Police reportedly discovered 20 grams of weed in the glove compartment of the vehicle Harden and Lil Baby were riding in. French newspapers described the arrest as an incident where the rapper was “transporting narcotics.”

Harden and Jones were in the city celebrating Paris Fashion Week.

Lil Baby Detained By French Police In Alleged Drug Case was originally published on rnbphilly.com

