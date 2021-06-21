Lil Baby Bought Out An Atlanta Foot Locker & Gave Away Everything

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Who says rappers only like to splurge on themselves? Can’t say that about Lil Baby as the “We Paid” rapper went out and blessed a whole hood with brand new Foot Locker attire.

This past Friday (June 18), Lil Baby hit up a Foot Locker spot in Atlanta and literally bought out the store and took all the merch to his old hood, where he dished it out like Trae Young. Baby posted on his IG story that he was “coming to save my community,” where he gave away everything he had just bought, much to the delight of everyone lucky enough to get some brand new sneakers.

If you figure that every dollar spent is equal to 100 FLX points on the Foot Locker app, and their raffle system is set up to reward users who have the most FLX points, Lil Baby will be winning every damn raffle on that app going forward.

We’re not mad though. Lil Baby out here looking to help those in need of a hand, and the man is certainly ready to do just that.

Later on, LB clarified what he meant by saving his community by writing, “Buying shoes ain’t what I mean by saving community or giving back !!” Adding, “That was some sh*t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can’t imagine the shit I don’t post….”

Hopefully, other rappers follow suit and do what they can to uplift the communities that helped make them the men they are today.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

