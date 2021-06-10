Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Trina and Eve represent a generation of rap from Philly and Miami. Now the two are set to represent for the ladies on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz platform.

On Wednesday (June 9), the rundown for Verzuz’ June programming was revealed on Instagram with Trina and Eve’s celebration set for next Wednesday. The much-hyped Soulja Boy and Bow Wow event is set for June 26 and a yet to be named celebration is set to take place on July 1, right in line with the 2021 ESSENCE Festival.

“Let’s get this SUMMER started!!” Verzuz wrote. “@THEREALEVE vs @TRINAROCKSTARR Wednesday, 6/16 (In partnership with @VibesOnTBS. @SHADMOSS vs @SOULJABOY Saturday, 6/26. ??? vs ??? Thursday, 7/1 (In partnership with @ESSENCE). INTERNATIONAL #VERZUZ Stay Tuned.”

Trina burst onto the scene in 1998 with her guest verse on Trick Daddy‘s “Nann” single and became the face of Miami rap for ladies. She’d follow up the heat on the single by releasing her debut album Da Baddest B*tch in 2000 then crushing features on “Shut Up” as well as “Take It To The House” with Trick Daddy and the Slip N Slide All-Stars. Her 2000 debut album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Eve was brought into the Ruff Ryders as the label’s first lady releasing her debut album Let There Be Eve… Ruf Ryders’ First Lady in 1999 with the singles “Gotta Man,” and “Love Is Blind.” She guested on “Ryde Or Die, B*tch” with The LOX before dropping her sophomore effort Scorpion in 2001 which earned her a Grammy Award for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” as well as the hit single “Who’s That Girl.” A year later, she followed up with Eve-Olution featuring “Gangsta Lovin'” featuring Alicia Keys before she took a hiatus from music. She returned with the single “Tambourine” and gave her focus to other avenues such as hosting daytime television, acting and more.

Previous Verzuz events in 2021 have seen Xscape and SWV do it for girl groups of the ’90s, Timbaland and Swizz have a rematch of the first Verzuz matchup for Memorial Day Weekend, Earth Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers having a generational Verzuz for Easter Weekend (with Steve Harvey as the guest host) and Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s celebration of ’00s R&B – and its own inner controversies.

It’s still unclear when Verzuz will take on Southern hip-hop again after Bun B confirmed he and 8Ball & MJG were set to do one in the near future.

