bow wow , soulja boy , verzuz
HomeEntertainment News

Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Confirm VERZUZ For June, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits

Posted May 22, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from VERZUZ or Triller, Soulja Boy has seemingly shared news of a battle between him and another fellow musical artist on Saturday (May 23). Big Draco says he and Bow Wow, or Shad Moss, will be locked in for a VERZUZ event, reportedly coming the day after Bow’s F9 arrives in theaters.

Details aren’t known as of yet and we’re not even certain this is official, Soulja Boy let the cat out of the bag via his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

“Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official,” complete with a flame and eyeball emoji. Again, we want to reiterate that an official statement from Triller or VERZUZ has yet to go wide, and Bow Wow hasn’t confirmed the news via social media either, leaving some in Twitter in disbelief.

There was chatter that Romeo Miller aka Lil Romeo was set to battle Bow Wow in the VERZUZ showdown, but opted out. An Instagram Live video chat between Soulja and Bow also seems to confirm this event happening in June. However, Verzuz has yet to release an official flyer for the matchup.

However, there are a number of people who believe this event will be going on in the near future and might even make sense. Both men found fame in their younger days and have managed to maintain their careers in different aspects away from the music industry that formed them.

RELATED: Soulja Boy Knows He’s An OG Now &amp; A Pioneer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes

We’ll update this post if more details emerge. For now, enjoy the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Confirm VERZUZ For June, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Lil Nas X Ripped His Pants On Stripper…
 13 hours ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 14 hours ago
05.23.21
15 items
Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Confirm VERZUZ For…
 1 day ago
05.23.21
Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song
 2 days ago
05.22.21
Natasha Bedingfield Joins The Original “Unwritten” Viral Dance…
 2 days ago
05.21.21
Keshia Knight Pulliam Named Global Education Ambassador For…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Nas Teams Up With Mass Appeal & Showtime…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
‘P-Valley’ Stars Brandee Evans And Shannon Thornton Give…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Serena Williams Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Rumors…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Show
WWE Announces Return To Toyota Center In July…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Police Say Man Confronted Lil Reese Over Stolen…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Phor Speaks on Importance…
 3 days ago
05.20.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 4 days ago
05.20.21
Puma To Release New “Off-Season Red” Colorway of…
 4 days ago
05.20.21
5 items
#RIPMachoMan: 5 Savage Moments From The Macho Man…
 4 days ago
05.20.21
Brazilian Artist MC Kevin Fell To His Death…
 4 days ago
05.20.21
Photos
Close