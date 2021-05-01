Music
Big Draco: Soulja Boy Has Another Hit On Hs Hands With ‘She Make It Clap’

The Box Houston Featured Video
Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Man, can you believe Soulja Boy has been on the music scene since 2007 with ‘Crank That‘ and hasn’t missed a beat yet! He was the first artist to make YouTube poppin, and now he’s got TikTok on lock with his new single ‘She Make It Clap‘, okay! Not to mention he was the first artist to come through on a digital platform period! Now that is truly admirable! Quick and Diva discussed his journey in the music industry and how he remained relevant over the years but yet he’s one of the most underrated artist. While Soulja may be one of the most underrated, Quick asked what rapper is the most overrated, and he simply said, ” there’s no such thing as an overrated rapper… everybody get their turn and each rapper has its own audience”.  Good answer, Big Draco!

Soulja has literally set the blueprint for many artists we see now in the industry.

He’s produced for some of your favorite artists like Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, just to name a few. Big Draco isn’t just in the studio making hits, he’s also got a video game console and a Soulja Boy action figure out so make sure you go get that!

Now, if you don’t know the ‘She Make It Clap’ challenge, let Soulja teach you!

 

To see what else Quick & Diva discussed with Soulja Boy, check out the full interview below :

 

