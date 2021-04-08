The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beats and Timbaland created one of the best performance platforms to ever emerge in years with their popular VERZUZ series. Now occupying a larger slice of the cultural connection, Swizz declared that VERZUZ is “bigger than SNL” in regards to viewership.

In the Instagram Live breakdown of last Sunday’s VERZUZ between The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire, Swizz and Timbaland spoke candidly and earnestly about the battle DMX is undergoing for his life and how the event featured two of the famed rapper’s favorite acts.

The pair then shifted into thanking fans and supporters for tuning in and also made mention of the Triller app in light of their still-new collaboration with the streaming service.

However, what turned a number of heads was Swizz making the bold statement that VERZUZ has become true Saturday night viewing over the long-running Saturday Night Live comedy sketch show after a fan in the Live stream made the comparison.

“We bigger than that,” Swizz Beatz said. “Our numbers beat SNL already. Our numbers is bigger than SNL. That’s not even, like, cap. That’s real talk, it’s already happening.”

Timbaland quipped that they’re still fine-tuning the end results with their new partnership with the Triller network although it seems like they’re doing quite well if the response to the last two VERZUZ events are any indication.

“It’s not about, like, the best Verzuz,” Swizz added. “It’s about celebrating the creative. So some nights we gonna have the Super Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Pro Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Rose Bowl. But we’re gonna have a good time.”

Check out the Instagram Live session with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland celebrating another dope VERZUZ event courtesy of Prophet Muscle’s YouTube page.

—

Photo: Getty

Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger Than ‘SNL'” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: