Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Talk Possible Dr. Dre vs Diddy VERZUZ Battle

Keeping our fingers crossed for this one...

Are OG golden era Hip-Hop heads ready to revisit the infamous Bad Boy vs. Death Row era of the 90s? Swizz Beatz and Timbaland certainly wouldn’t mind doing so.

After successfully getting rivals Jeezy and Gucci Mane to be in the same room together for a spectacular Verzuz battle a few weeks back, Timbo and Swizz aren’t completely dismissing the possibility of a Dr. Dre Verzuz Puff Daddy event that would totally break the internet.

Speaking to TMZ about their smash IG series, Charles Latibeaudiere asked the show’s founders about pitting Dr. Dre’s catalogue against P. Diddy’s and though that’s not currently in their plans, Swizz basically said never say never.

After initially shooting down Harvey Levin’s idea of a Jay-Z Verzuz Diddy outing (we want Jay-Z Verzuz Nas, not Diddy), Swizz was open to an event featuring the two iconic producers. “Now that’s something different… Everybody has these magical wishes they want, but the universe been bringing these magical wishes so I can’t even say what’s not gonna happen anymore. We just let the universe naturally make it happen.”

A Death Row Verzuz Bad Boy catalogue battle? Man, listen!

While it doesn’t seem like it’s currently in the works, a Dr. Dre vs. P. Diddy Verzuz would be something to mark on your calendar. We lowkey wish Suge Knight had a Twitter account from the bing just for live tweeting purposes during the event though. Just sayin.’

Check out the interview below and let us know if this is something you’d like to see happen.

