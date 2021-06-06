Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Durk’s Brother OTF DThang Shot & Killed Outside Chicago Strip Club

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Durk’s older brother, OTF DThang was reportedly shot and killed Saturday (June 5) outside of a strip club.

Witnesses say DThang was at Club O in Chicago when shots were fired. He was struck in the head and died at the scene. Although further details regarding the shooting are scarce, fans, as well as Durk’s peers, are offering condolences.

Calboy took to Twitter Sunday (June 6) and expressed his feelings for DThang, writing, “R.I.P. Dthang. It’s always been love when you saw me.” Producer Murda Beatz offered similar sentiments.

The death of DThang is the latest in a string of sudden losses for the OTF leader. Last November, his Only The Family artist King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge and earlier this week, he confirmed the passing of one of his go-to engineers and producers, Turn Me Up Josh.

Not long after the news broke surrounding Durk’s brother did fans point out the rapper’s career trajectory being marred by the death of close friends and loved ones. On Friday (June 4), the Chicago rapper released Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative album with Lil Baby featuring the likes of Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave and Meek Mill. Days prior to the album release, the two brothers were at the birthday party for Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.

RELATED: Roddy Ricch Gets Nocturnal With “Late at Night,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk Connect For “Voice of the Heroes,” & More [NEW MUSIC FRIDAY]

Lil Durk , otf dthang

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
Lil Durk’s Brother OTF DThang Shot & Killed…
 22 hours ago
06.06.21
LeToya Luckett To Star In Fox Drama Series…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX…
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
10 items
10 Fictional Black Musicians We Love
 3 days ago
06.06.21
A Clip Resurfaces Of Gabrielle Union Detailing Her…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services,…
 3 days ago
06.05.21
4 Things You Didn’t Know About Brandon Blackwood’s…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim Kardashian Feels Like A ‘Failure’ Amid…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Latto Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing On The Perfect…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 4 days ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 4 days ago
06.03.21
Photos
Close