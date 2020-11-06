King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting In Atlanta

King Von, a rising 26-year-old Chicago rapper who recently released his Welcome To O Block album, has reportedly died of injuries suffered from a shooting in Atlanta early Friday morning (November 6).

The news was confirmed by Von’s manager as well as his DJ and best friend, Chopsquad DJ.

“My heart can’t take this,” Chopsquad captioned a photo of himself with Von. “No bro. Why you. Why bro. Just please FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only n-gga to listen to me word for word from day 1.

“We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro.”

Von was in Atlanta for an album release party at Club Opium and stopped at the Monaco Hookah Lounge when he got into an altercation with another group of individuals. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, gunfire erupted soon after and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One individual was rushed to the local hospital in critical condition and two others were injured but were in stable condition. Two off-duty police officers, who worked security at the hookah lounge did shoot back but did not sustain any injuries.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

The man in critical condition was believed to be Von.

It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. 😢 RIP King Von — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Von had recently signed to Lil Durk‘s Only The Family label and on October 30, he released his first official project on the imprint featuring Polo G, Durk, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign and more. Remember Von and stream Welcome To O Block below. Condolences to his friends and family.

Also On 97.9 The Box: