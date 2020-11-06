Chicago Rapper King Von Shot Outside Atlanta Lounge, 2 People Killed

Two people were killed in a shooting early Friday morning outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. According to WSBTV, 2 large groups got into fight outside of Monaco, which escalated into gunfire. One other person was also hit by a car and is in critical condition. The shooting involved off-duty police officers, but not officers were injured in the incident.

Folks on twitter tied Rapper King Von to the shooting and many folks are saying the Chicago rapper was one of the people shot outside the club, but he was not killed. We are not sure of all the details of the incident, and police say they have no witnesses.

King Von was allegedly shot outside a Hookah lounge in Atlanta after altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. pic.twitter.com/gLBYXTrYTO — Infinite Clout (@infiniteclout_) November 6, 2020

Phew, king von not dead. Had me shook for a sec pic.twitter.com/FSarwQp2vO — cartisleatherjeans (@cartislthrjeans) November 6, 2020

