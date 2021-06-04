Roddy Ricch Gets Nocturnal With “Late at Night,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk Connect For “Voice of the Heroes,” & More [NEW MUSIC FRIDAY]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch — “Late at Night”

Roddy Ricch is back with a nocturnal twist. The chart-topping emcee and singer has returned to the music world with his newest single, “Late at Night.”

Produced by DJ Mustard, the song is a smooth banger, allowing Roddy to flex his melodic vocal stylings throughout. “Late at night,” he sings to a lover on the cut. “Kiss me in the morning and late at night.”

Later, he continues: “I can’t keep living like this, I can’t / I tell her what it is and I tell her what it ain’t…I want to give you trust, but I can’t / I really got it out the mud, I’ve been climbing ranks.”

A sleek new music video accompanies the song as well. Directed by the famed Director X, the new visual co-stars Karrueche Tran. The clip is a whimsical time-traveling adventure, going from 2021 to the 1980s with a special “Thriller”-esque dream sequence.

The music video also includes behind-the-scenes clips of Roddy and Karruehce on the set. “I’m excited about this,” Director X explains in the BTS footage. “This was Roddy’s crazy idea…When you trust an artist, you trust his vision, you start building it together, and then you just kind of let the universe start getting involved.”

Listen to “Late at Night” and watch the visual below.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk — Voice of the Heroes

Lil Baby and Lil Durk connect! The high-powered superstar duo join forces on Voice of the Heroes.

As if that wasn’t enough star power, the two prominent rappers are joined by Young Thug, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave on this project. Wheezy, London On Da Track, Chi Chi, Section 8, Turbo, and TnTXD are among the producers on this 18-song LP.

The duo released a music video for the title track earlier this week. Lil Durk explains the album name on this cut: “Voice of the heroes / I’m the voice, but baby, he the hero.” The visual features film-like scenes of the two in front of friends and family. “I just told Durk we’re rich forever if we play it right,” Baby rhymes on the song. “Just keep on being the voice, I’ll be the hero.”

Going even deeper, Lil Baby also explains the album title on “Hats Off,” which features La Flame. “Hats off if you’re keeping it real / It’s so easy to fall victim to fate,” he raps. “Durk’s the voice because he knows just what to say / I’m the hero, I come through to save the day.”

Watch the “Voice of the Heroes” video above and listen to the full project below.

Various Artists — Gully

It’s a star-studded affair for the Gully soundtrack. 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, and Ty Dolla $ign are among the stars that popped out for the compilation, which boasts nine songs.

Through the course of the project, fans get a glimpse of other stars as well, including Dua Lipa, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

Acclaimed music video director Nabil, who’s worked with Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and more, is a force behind the soundtrack as well. It is for his directorial debut in the feature film world.

“Thank you to all the artists and producers that came through for me and the film,” he said in a statement to fans on social media. “I am so grateful [for the] soundtrack.”

Featuring Amber Heard, Terrence Howard, and Travis Scott, Gully hits theaters today and will arrive on streaming and on demand on June 8.

Moneybagg Yo — “Rookie of the Year”

Shortly after releasing his new album, A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo crowns himself the “Rookie of the Year” with a brand new single.

Produced by YC, the new track works as a backdrop for Moneybagg’s thoughts on the year thus far. “City on my back, I got them repping me,” he raps. “Fitted hats and Forces, still be dressing like I’m saving / Rookie of the Year, I got the ball and they got nervous.”

Dubbing himself an “unranked underdog,” Bagg continues to boast as he reflects. “They’re gonna have to retire my number / Unranked underdog, trained to go when I ball / Losses turn to lessons, I can’t see myself falling off.”

Finally, he sets his sight on the future. “If you ain’t got no check for me, don’t check for me, respectfully / I can’t let my kid down, I’m building up my legacy / I ain’t competing with nobody; I’m just trying to be a better me.”

A Gangsta’s Pain came out and soared to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. The project remains a big seller, sitting at the No. 5 spot in its 5th week on the chart.

Listen to “Rookie of the Year” below.

Yo Gotti & DaBaby — “Drop”

Earlier this week, Yo Gotti announced that his CMG label was partnering up with Interscope Geffen A&M. Now, to celebrate the news, the mogul-emcee unleashes a new collaboration with DaBaby entitled “Drop.”

Produced by hitmaker J. White Did It, “Drop” is a booming combo for the buzzing twosome. “Drop with your best friend” Gotti raps on the hook. Later, he adds a message to naysayers: “Get out your feelings, you should be ashamed.”

DaBaby adds his own flavor to the cut. “Can’t let you get close, you know I got that .40,” he raps. “I’m in love like T-Pain, I’ma call her my shorty.” The song’s music video is a pool party extravaganza (seen below).

Gotti is enjoying success as a rapper and a label head. His CMG imprint has made way for albums from 42 Dugg and Moneybagg Yo in recent months. But he certainly has more of his own music to release.

