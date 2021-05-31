Multi-Platinum Producer Turn Me Up Josh Passes Away

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Turn Me Up Josh, the multi-platinum Houston producer who earned a Grammy nomination for Drake and Lil Durk‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” single, has reportedly passed away.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Durk on Twitter early Monday (May 31).

The Northside product eventually emerged as a prominent engineer for Durk and others in Atlanta, relocating to Atlanta as an adult. At age 14, his mom bought his first laptop and later he downloaded Fruity Loops to get his start in music. Since his arrival into music, Josh found himself as a studio engineer, helping put together and master Migos‘ breakout single “Versace,” Metro Boomin’s “10 Freaky Girls” and more. His tag, “Turn Me Up Josh!” was crafted by Quavo in the studio.

“Can’t believe I’m reading this,” producer Alex Tumay wrote. “RIP @TurnMeUpJosh man. A pillar of the Atlanta recording community.”

Durk’s mentioning of Josh’s passing comes as Durk and Lil Baby prep the release of their Voice of the Heroes joint album in June. The producer/engineer is believed to have multiple placements on the album and was set to have placements with Gunna and more.

“Don’t take nothing personal,” Josh told Texas Southern University students during an interview earlier this month in regards to what he’s learned in the music business. “I feel like that’s the number one failure. People be too emotional. And there’s nothing wrong with being emotional, we are human. But this business is not the place for your emotions.”

He continued, “I can tell you now, these people do not care. I have genuine friends in the music industry, everybody is not corrupt. But if you’re gonna come in this game, you gotta come correct. You gotta have your game face on. My mama said when I was young, ‘You gotta have alligator skin.’ You gotta have tough skin! You’re gonna meet some people who gon’ say some corrupt things, do corrupt things, people really don’t wanna see you on top. So long as you have that attitude, that you believe in yourself? Meaning, you don’t care who you come across whether it be JAY-Z or Nas and they tell you no? You gotta have it in your mind and in your spirit, I’m still gonna be great with or without these people.”

See some of Josh’s peers in the industry offer their deep condolences.

