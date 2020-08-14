Drake Took Over The Nike Campus For His “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video [WATCH]

Drake may have dropped the ultimate flex of 2020.

The Toronto rapper kicked off the move towards his upcoming sixth album Certified Lover Boy with the release of his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video featuring Lil Durk. Drake ventures out to Portland, Oregon at the Nike campus to not only show off a Maybach concept vehicle but a number of cameos including Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr along with social media stars Druski2Funny and Aggy Abby.

It’s the fifth notable Drake collaboration of the year following the two-fer pack of “Popstar” and “Greece” with DJ Khaled, “Life Is Good” with Future and “Twist & Turn with Popcaan. Drake’s been teasing his upcoming album for months, hinting that it would not be as massive as his 2018 double album Scorpion but he feels that thanks to COVID, he’s had the time to make something great.

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now,” Drake told Billboard. “I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL (in 2009). And I made a great album out of that. Obviously god has us all inside the house right now. Definitely, it’s the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time.”

Watch the video down below.

