Local Music
Home

Peep Megan The Stallion’s Lil Durk Assisted Video For “Movie”

Megan and Lil Durk get it poppin' in the club.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion might be spoken for, but damnit can’t no one keep us from daydreaming of wifing up the thick as molasses Houston rapper.

Knowing that men (and women) across the globe can’t get enough of her curvy physical degree, Megan The Stallion continues to show us what we can’t have as she flaunts all her assets in her new visuals to the Lil Durk assisted “Movie.” Once again finds herself in a scantily clad outfit that most women would shy away from while in a strip club where it rains cash on some pretty talented pole working women.

Real talk, there was enough booty in this video to wear out the most thorough of couches.

Naturally Lil Durk just does him in the club, but we’re all here to see Megan smackin’ booty and pouring drinks down the throats of the twerkin’ talent. Pardison Fontaine is a lucky man. That is all.

Check out the Megan Thee Stallion getting freaky with it below and let us know your thoughts on her latest video.

Peep Megan The Stallion’s Lil Durk Assisted Video For “Movie”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Good News , Lil Durk , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 23 hours ago
04.16.21
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree…
 23 hours ago
04.15.21
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog…
 24 hours ago
04.16.21
Sisterly Love: LisaRaye McCoy & Da Brat Have…
 1 day ago
04.16.21
Nas Hits The Crypto Jackpot Thanks To Coinbase…
 1 day ago
04.15.21
LL Cool J Reacts To Twitter Randomly Crowning…
 1 day ago
04.15.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Says Diddy…
 1 day ago
04.15.21
18 itemsSnowfall Season 4 Photo Stills
Is ‘Snowfall’ Better Than ‘The Wire’? The Debate…
 1 day ago
04.15.21
30 items
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
 2 days ago
04.15.21
The FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints Regarding Cardi…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club &…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
DJ Mustard Claims His Personal Shopper Ganked Him…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Lil Nas X Taking “Montero” To Pornhub After…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
7 items
Jaleel White aka, Steve Urkel Jumping Into The…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Photos
Close