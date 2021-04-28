Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & More For ‘Khaled Khaled’

MTV EMA 2020 - Winners

Source: Getty Images / Getty

DJ Khaled is making good use of all of his resources when it comes to his upcoming Khaled Khaled album. The Grammy Award-winning producer has revealed the tracklist for his twelfth studio effort and it may be his biggest one yet.

JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, DaBaby and what seems to be the hip-hop Avengers are all lending vocals to Khaled’s new album. Among them, Drake, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Academy Award-winner H.E.R., Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, James Fauntleroy, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Justin Timberlake, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer,  Barrington Levy and more all make guest appearances.

#KHALEDKHALED TRACKLISTING,” Khalwed captioned on Instagram Wednesday (April 28). ALBUM THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH. #FANLUV I Know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101%. STAY TUNED! Also the next post is gonna…. MAN… all I know is … it CHANGED MY LIFE! And it’s HISTORIC.”

Along with the tracklist, Khaled shared a teaser clip for the video “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas and JAY-Z going back to the casinos in Vegas with direction from none other than Hype Williams.

Last year, Khaled began the hype train for Khaled Khaled with the release of two Drake singles, “Popstar” and “Greece.” With additional help from Hov and company, the Miami-based producer is seeking yet another No. 1 on the Billboard chart with his latest lineup.

Khaled Khaled arrives on Friday (April 30).

