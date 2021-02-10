Entertainment News
Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

The rapper was joined by a star-studded group in celebration of Super Bowl LV.

Compound Saturdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby was spotted at the Super Bowl LV over the weekend doing the #JunebugChallenge on TikTok with some of his famous friends.  

The video is quite comical, featuring an oddly coordinated group crowded around the rapper in a blatant attempt to go viral on the popular platform.  As soon as SpotemGottem’s “Beatbox” drops, the group, featuring Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, awkwardly jolted their arms up and down reminiscent of the choreography in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video. Meek transitioned into a version of the Millie Rock towards the end before the video cuts off.  

It’s clear from another post on Rubin’s Instagram page that they were hanging out in an owner’s box at Raymond James Stadium. 

A very cool Offset and Cardi B sat in the front row while Shaquille O’Neal towered over New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and friends.  Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Yankee stars Aaron Judge, and Alex Rodriguez posed in additional photos featured from the night’s festivities. 

 Noticeably absent were face masks and social distancing efforts.  We’ll check back later on what comes of this meeting.

By the way, the star-studded invite list isn’t random. Rubin, Kraft, and Meek Mill are co-founders of REFORM Alliance, the prison reform organization actively involved in reforming the U.S. criminal justice system in various states across the country.

 Reportedly, Robert Rooks, a renowned criminal justice advocate, will join as its new CEO on March 1.  Current CEO and untrustworthy Donald Trump sympathizer  Van Jones will transition to the Executive Board.  

We suspect the REFORM crew simultaneously celebrated the dethroning of shuffle foot Jones from running their high-profile organization just as the public started to turn on the political grifter, all while watching Tom Brady historically win his 7th Super Bowl. 

Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

