Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nas Hits The Crypto Jackpot Thanks To Coinbase Investment, Celebrates Financial Win On Twitter

Guess it's time to start to call the rapper Nasdaq Jones. 

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Nas Rakes In Millions Thanks To Coinbase Investment

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

The only rapper who can honestly say they “ethered” JAY-Z in a battle is now celebrating a huge financial victory.

Quietly Nas has been building quite the investment portfolio through his venture capital firm QueensBridge Venture Partners. One of those investments recently has proven to be a very lucrative one for the “One Mic” crafter. On Wednesday (Apr.14), Coinbase Series B went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange with a share price of $381.

Nas’ QueensBridge Venture Partners reportedly dropped a large investment in the Coinbase Series B to the sum of $100,000 and $500,000. It is now the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. CoinDesk broke down purchase and reports that at the time, the share price was $1.00676 and that QueensBridge owns between 99,329 to 496,642 shares. When that’s turned into dollars, the company could roughly own between $34.76 million and $173.8 million in Coinbase in less than 8 years following its investment.

The Queens MC took to Twitter to celebrate his crypto comeuppance writing in two tweets, “Long crypto forever…. in sickness & in health. Shout out to @FEhrsam @brian_armstrong @bhorowitz @cdixon #CoinbaseIPO.”

Coinbase is now valued at $100 billion after going public and “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” according to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.

Guess it’s time to start to call the rapper Nasdaq Jones.

Recently, Jones joined other NYC Hip-Hop legends JAY-Z, Diddy, and Steve Stoute in endorsing Ray McGuire for mayor. You can peep that full story by heading here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nas Hits The Crypto Jackpot Thanks To Coinbase Investment, Celebrates Financial Win On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree…
 6 hours ago
04.15.21
Nas Hits The Crypto Jackpot Thanks To Coinbase…
 11 hours ago
04.15.21
LL Cool J Reacts To Twitter Randomly Crowning…
 12 hours ago
04.15.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Says Diddy…
 12 hours ago
04.15.21
18 itemsSnowfall Season 4 Photo Stills
Is ‘Snowfall’ Better Than ‘The Wire’? The Debate…
 13 hours ago
04.15.21
30 items
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
 1 day ago
04.15.21
The FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints Regarding Cardi…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club &…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
DJ Mustard Claims His Personal Shopper Ganked Him…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Lil Nas X Taking “Montero” To Pornhub After…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
7 items
Jaleel White aka, Steve Urkel Jumping Into The…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
UGK Concert
J. Prince Shows Off His Own Private Island…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
New True-Crime Doc About The Murder of Jam…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
10 items
10 Songs That Prove Ty Dolla $ign Features…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Photos
Close