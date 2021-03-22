Entertainment News
According to NBC4i, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of the year.

Starting Monday and running through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said.

We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Donuts All Year If You Get The COVID Vaccine  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

