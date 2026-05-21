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Sinners to Get Immersive Haunted House at Universal

Sinners is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall, with an immersive haunted house inspired by the hit vampire film starring Michael B. Jordan.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Sinners is heading to Halloween Horror Nights this fall with its own haunted house experience at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will debut Aug. 28 in Orlando and Sept. 3 in Hollywood.

98th Oscars - Press Room
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the Oscar-winning horror film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint, only to find themselves battling vampires.

The haunted house will transport guests into the movie’s “Club Juke,” where they’ll come face-to-face with terrifying vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan. Fans can also expect to encounter characters from the film including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread as they attempt to survive the night.

The movie became both a critical and commercial hit, earning more than $370 million worldwide and winning four Oscars, including Best Actor for Jordan’s dual performance.

“At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be,” said John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, in a press release. Murdy added that the team is creating “new ways to scare our guests” while bringing the film’s story to life in an immersive haunted house experience.

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