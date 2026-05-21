Inside Andre the Giant’s Iconic WrestleMania III Match With Hulk Hogan

As the wrestling world remembers Andre the Giant on what would have been his 80th birthday, fans are once again revisiting the legendary showdown that changed sports entertainment forever: his iconic WrestleMania III battle with Hulk Hogan.

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At the time, Andre was already one of the biggest stars wrestling had ever seen — both literally and figuratively. Known for his towering frame and gentle giant persona, the French-born wrestler had spent years as one of the sport’s most beloved figures. But ahead of WrestleMania III in 1987, everything changed when Andre shocked fans by turning heel and targeting Hogan in what became one of wrestling’s most unforgettable rivalries.

The historic match and the drama surrounding it were revisited in the 2018 documentary Andre the Giant, which explored Andre’s complicated life, career and health struggles caused by gigantism. The film revealed that despite months of buildup, almost no one knew exactly how the WrestleMania III main event would end — except Andre himself.

According to wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, the storyline worked because fans genuinely viewed Andre as a kind and trustworthy figure. Transforming him into a villain created enormous intrigue and emotion heading into the event.

The match ultimately became one of the defining moments in wrestling history, cementing both Andre and Hogan as cultural icons while helping WrestleMania evolve into the global phenomenon it is today.