Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Inside Andre the Giant’s Iconic WrestleMania III Match With Hulk Hogan

Fans are revisiting Andre the Giant’s legendary WrestleMania III showdown with Hulk Hogan as the wrestling icon would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year.

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As the wrestling world remembers Andre the Giant on what would have been his 80th birthday, fans are once again revisiting the legendary showdown that changed sports entertainment forever: his iconic WrestleMania III battle with Hulk Hogan.

WWE Archive
Source: WWE / Getty

At the time, Andre was already one of the biggest stars wrestling had ever seen — both literally and figuratively. Known for his towering frame and gentle giant persona, the French-born wrestler had spent years as one of the sport’s most beloved figures. But ahead of WrestleMania III in 1987, everything changed when Andre shocked fans by turning heel and targeting Hogan in what became one of wrestling’s most unforgettable rivalries.

The historic match and the drama surrounding it were revisited in the 2018 documentary Andre the Giant, which explored Andre’s complicated life, career and health struggles caused by gigantism. The film revealed that despite months of buildup, almost no one knew exactly how the WrestleMania III main event would end — except Andre himself.

According to wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, the storyline worked because fans genuinely viewed Andre as a kind and trustworthy figure. Transforming him into a villain created enormous intrigue and emotion heading into the event.

The match ultimately became one of the defining moments in wrestling history, cementing both Andre and Hogan as cultural icons while helping WrestleMania evolve into the global phenomenon it is today.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

President Trump Participates In A Healthcare Affordability Event

Mark Cuban, The Latest Billionaire To Capitulate To Donald Trump, Social Media Roasts Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers

Barack Obama Reveals JAŸ-Z & Eminem Were Part Of His Debate-Day Playlist

Hip-Hop Wired

Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

Kids in Pool
17 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston

Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close