B Swift Catches Up With The 520 Podcast Ahead of Massive Indy Weekend

Source: 520 Podcast / 520 Podcast

Jeff Teague & The 520 Podcast Are Bringing a Full Day Experience to Indianapolis

HOT 100.9’s own B Swift linked up with the guys from the 520 Podcast ahead of their major 520 Weekend celebration happening in Indianapolis.

Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen stopped by the station to talk about the growth of the podcast, their upcoming events, favorite interviews, and what it means to continue building something for the city.

During the conversation, the crew broke down their full Saturday lineup starting with 520 Field Day at Next 11 Academy Park on the west side of Indianapolis.

The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and includes activities like kickball, cornhole, food, and family-friendly competition.

“This is gym class for all us old washed up people,” the crew joked while explaining the vision behind the event.

B Swift also talked with the group about the official 520 concert happening later that night at La Flaca featuring Belly Gang Kushington, Starlito, and Babyface Ray.

According to the podcast hosts, the goal was to expand the experience this year and create a full-day event for Indianapolis.

“It’s 520 Day, man. Each year we do it bigger and better,” they shared during the interview.

The night wraps up with the official afterparty on Georgia Street running until 3 a.m.

Outside of the weekend festivities, B Swift also asked the crew to reflect on the success of the 520 Podcast and how far things have come since recording episodes in Jeff Teague’s basement.

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One of the biggest moments discussed was landing a partnership with Adidas, making them the first podcast company with a shoe deal.

The conversation also included favorite podcast interviews, dream collaborations, and future goals for the platform.

Jeff Teague revealed Adam Sandler is still his ultimate dream interview while other names mentioned included Kyrie Irving, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, and Rihanna.

520 Weekend Schedule:

520 Field Day | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Concert at La Flaca | 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Official Afterparty on Georgia Street | Until 3 a.m.

Tickets for the concert are available now through Tixr.com.

B Swift Catches Up With The 520 Podcast Ahead of Massive Indy Weekend was originally published on hot1009.com