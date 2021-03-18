BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
YBN Nahmir On His New Album Being The Hardest Out, Showing Love To 21 Savage & More

YBN Nahmir 2021 Feature

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

YBN Nahmir had to get to the money even in the middle of a pandemic. After dropping “Opp Stoppa” with 21 Savage, the energetic rapper breaks down his year and then some with J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios detailing how “Opp Stoppa” came to be with 21, how he’s prepping for his debut album Visionland album with guest features from E-40 and Too Short, working with legends, handling being on the road as the world opens back up and more.

On Linking Up With 21 Savage:

“It came out of nowhere, you feel me? It was a blessing. I didn’t even ask 21 to hop on it, it was something put together by people in the background. When I heard he was on there? I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we keeping cuh on there. I got a 21 feature, b*tch it’s over! And I’m a big artist and it’s still exciting for me! It was a blessing in disguise, something that really pushed a n*gga and told me to keep going. Cause I got hits everywhere. I salute 21 for hopping on there, he said his kids love it and it put sh*t in my face and made a lot of obstacles in my way get the f*ck out my way.”

On His New Album

“The hardest sh*t out! It meant a lot to a n*gga for all these artists to come on and show their ass on my album.”

Check out the full interview with Nahmir below. Visionland arrives on all digital streaming providers on March 26.

