Boosie Badazz Reveals He Remains Cancer Free Following Annual Check Up

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie Badazz can say he’s been cancer-free for the past four years.

The Baton Rouge native took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 17) to not only update fans on his condition but thank God in the process.

“IM CANCER FREE #tearofjoy,” he tweeted. “Thanks to everybody said a prayer for me #GODISGREAT.”

Boosie was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015 and coupled with his diabetic condition since he was 13, it proved to be yet another hurdle in a life which has seen jail stints, an unfortunate shooting last year and at one point, him potentially facing death row as he was tried for murder. He was ultimately acquitted of the charge.

Before his celebratory tweet, Boosie shared a video from inside Texas Children’s Hospital where he showed he wasn’t the only one waiting for a positive result from the doctors.

“ANNUAL CANCER CHECK-UP,” he captioned the post. “ALL MY FAMILY N FANS SAY A PRAYER FOR ME AS I WAIT ON MY RESULTS. #prayerispowerful.”

In 2015, just as he was celebrating being released from prison, he learned he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. In order to remove it, doctors performed surgery on the Baton Rouge rapper, costing him $90,000 in the process due to his lack of health insurance.

“I want to thank each and everyone for all the support and love,” he wrote on Instagram. “Surgery went well..God is good! Next step recovery! Cancer has been removed from Boosie kidney… Thanks to all Boosie family and friends and all my real Boosie fans for all the prayers.”

