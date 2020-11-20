Despite the rumors, Boosie Badazz is not going to get this foot amputated. However, the Baton Rouge rapper has been released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg while in Dallas last week.

Boosie was in Dallas to pay his respect to Mo3, his collaborator and friend who had been murdered on a local freeway days earlier. Reportedly, Boosie suffered the gunshot wound—he was hit in the leg below the knee—while in the Sprinter van he was traveling in.

Soon after, a wild rumor started circulating on line that Boosie, who does have diabetes, was in danger of having his leg and or foot amputated. Despite the “source” seemingly being a Twitter post, some outlets ran with the news.

However, TMZ received confirmation from Boosie’s camp that he was not getting an appendage amputated, and that he is already out of the hospital.

But Boosie did undergo a couple of surgeries and had screws inserted into his foot to assure that it heals properly. He is reportedly recuperating at home and will be layed up for at least six weeks while he recovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boosie (@boosienewig) There is still no word or suspects on who exactly shot at Boosie. Get well soon.

Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of Hospital was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: