Stunna Bam On “Rock It” With Erica Banks, Signing To 1501 & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Stunna Bam’s been moving around promoting his hot new single “Rock Out” featuring Erica Banks and now the 1501 Certified artist is tapping in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios! The Houston rapper shouts out the influential women in his life in support of International Women’s Day, how he and Banks linked up for “Rock Out,” switching from the independent grind to 1501, taking in Atlanta for All-Star Weekend and more!

Watch the full interview up top and stream “Rock Out” below!

