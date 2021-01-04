HOU Got Next Track Of December: UHBrew – “Brew Drip”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to UHBrew for taking home the top prize for our HOU Got Next for December. The rising star bested tracks from the likes of Jamison Wray, Kelo Barzz, Myri@ad & Inner State 81 and Nooky to claim a $2,500 artist package!

Keep it locked for January’s prize and how YOU could possibly start off 2021 with an artist package work more than the current stimulus package and more!

OTHER HOU GOT NEXT FINALISTS – DECEMEBR

Nooky – “Don’t Do”

Myri@d & Inner State 81 – “Patek”

Kelo Barzz – “I Say I Say”

Jamison Wray – “S+L(Sad & Low)”

Relive Episode 4 of The Leaderboard where we crowned our December winner below!

