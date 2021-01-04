HOU Got Next
HomeHOU Got Next

HOU Got Next Track Of December: UHBrew – “Brew Drip”

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
UHBREW

Source: Quinton Cameron / UHBrew

Congrats to UHBrew for taking home the top prize for our HOU Got Next for December. The rising star bested tracks from the likes of Jamison Wray, Kelo Barzz, Myri@ad & Inner State 81 and Nooky to claim a $2,500 artist package!

Keep it locked for January’s prize and how YOU could possibly start off 2021 with an artist package work more than the current stimulus package and more!

OTHER HOU GOT NEXT FINALISTS – DECEMEBR

Nooky – “Don’t Do”

Myri@d & Inner State 81 – “Patek”

Kelo Barzz – “I Say I Say”

Jamison Wray – “S+L(Sad & Low)”

Relive Episode 4 of The Leaderboard where we crowned our December winner below!

RELATED: HOU Got Next The Leaderboard Ep. 4 – December 2020 Winner Announce!

RELATED: HOU Got Next Presents The Leaderboard: Episode 3 w/ Azim Rashid

hou got next , uhbrew

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 7 hours ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 14 hours ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 2 days ago
01.02.21
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is…
 3 days ago
01.02.21
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
8 items
Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Azriel Clary Says Black Community Victim-Shamed Her After…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
DJ Mustard Details Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘Send…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close