HOU Got Next Presents The Leaderboard: Episode 3 w/ Azim Rashid

Episode 3 of The Leaderboard is here with special guest Azim Rashid of Columbia Records, LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records, GT Mayne and Operations Manager of Radio One Terri Thomas! The four industry hitters sit down and review a few tracks from our HOU Got Next artists! The top artist for December will win a $2,500 artist package and the top curator will win $100 CASH to start off 2021!

SELECT HOU GOT NEXT PICKS:

Ei8HT – “Moving Too Fast”

Lala K – “22 Freestyle”

Rosay – “Kings and Queens”

Juali – “I Want it All”

Scotty Optimo – “The Last Real 1”

