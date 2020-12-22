HOU Got Next
HomeHOU Got Next

HOU Got Next Presents The Leaderboard: Episode 3 w/ Azim Rashid

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Episode 3 of The Leaderboard is here with special guest Azim Rashid of Columbia Records, LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records, GT Mayne and Operations Manager of Radio One Terri Thomas! The four industry hitters sit down and review a few tracks from our HOU Got Next artists! The top artist for December will win a $2,500 artist package and the top curator will win $100 CASH to start off 2021!

SELECT HOU GOT NEXT PICKS:

Ei8HT – “Moving Too Fast”

Lala K – “22 Freestyle”

Rosay – “Kings and Queens”

Juali – “I Want it All”

Scotty Optimo – “The Last Real 1”

hou got next

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The…
 5 hours ago
12.22.20
‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her…
 7 hours ago
12.22.20
DaBaby Plans On Retiring From Rap Kinda Soon
 7 hours ago
12.22.20
Playboi Carti’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’ To Drop On…
 8 hours ago
12.22.20
Coming 2 America Production Stills
Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]
 9 hours ago
12.22.20
The Game’s Manager Wack 100 Gets Into Bloody…
 1 day ago
12.22.20
20 items
With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
E-40 & Too $hort Put The World On…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Mulatto Says She’s Working On Changing Her Name
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Serial Swindler Sean Kingston Charged With Grand Theft,…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby,…
 2 days ago
12.21.20
VERZUZ Reportedly Spent A Cool $500K For E-40…
 3 days ago
12.19.20
"Never Heard" Movie Premiere
Sony To Develop DJ Screw Biopic, Isaac Yowman…
 3 days ago
12.19.20
10 items
Are Black People Possibly Unlocking Superpowers On Dec.…
 4 days ago
12.19.20
10 items
Lil Baby Caught Up In Another Alleged Cheating…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Did Lil Wayne Actually Sell The Young Money…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Photos
Close