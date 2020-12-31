HOU Got Next The Leaderboard Ep. 4 – December 2020 Winner Announce!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A special New Years’ Eve edition of The Leaderboard is here with special guest Azim Rashid of Columbia Records, LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records, GT Mayne and Operations Manager of Radio One Terri Thomas! With December in the rearview and 2021 on the horizon, our four experts review a few tracks from our HOU Got Next artists and crown the December winner who’ll take home a $2,500 artist package and the top curator will win $100 CASH to start off 2021!

SELECT HOU GOT NEXT PICKS:

Nooky – “Don’t Do”

Myri@d & Inner State 81- “Patek”

Kelo Barzz – “I Say I Say”

Jamison Wray – “S+L(Sad & Low)”

UHBREW – “Brew Drip”

