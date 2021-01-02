Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Boy: ”Most Fulfilling Job I’ve Ever Taken’

Nicki Minaj is gifting the world a glimpse of her baby boy.

The 38-year-old multi-platinum rapper and fashionista took to Instagram on Saturday (January 2) to wish the world a happy new year and give thanks to her son for choosing her to be his mother.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote on Saturday. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Nicki gave birth to her son in September and has been over the moon as a new mother, giving fans small glimpses into her first few months into motherhood. In December, HBO announced they were delivering a 6-part docuseries about her life and career, which no doubt will also include her transition away from music and raising her little boy alongside husband Kenneth Petty.

