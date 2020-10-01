CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Congrats to Nicki Minaj!

The Queens rapper and actress has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday (September 30). According to TMZ, we don’t know the baby’s name or if she gave birth to a boy or a girl.

View this post on Instagram

And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July in a fashion that was all her, a lavish photoshoot with David La Chappelle and a little Harajuku Barbie to go with. She’s been open about wanting children for years and last year around this time, she threatened to retire from rapping solely to make a family.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Taps David LaChapelle For “Virgin Mary” Inspired Maternity Shoot [Photos]

Despite the retirement “talk,” Minaj still recorded features and tracks such as “Yikes” and married her childhood boyfriend Petty last October. Congrats to the Petty family!

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 25 mins ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 2 hours ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 3 hours ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 5 hours ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 6 hours ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 22 hours ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 23 hours ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Rapper Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Cardi B To Trademark “WAP” For Future Merchandise
 2 days ago
09.29.20
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
15 items
Yaya Mayweather Allegedly Pregnant By NBA YoungBoy
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close