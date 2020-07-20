CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Nicki Minaj‘s worst-kept secret is finally out – she’s having a baby!

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday (July 20) to reveal her baby bump and show the world that she was expecting a little bundle of joy.

“Preggers,” the 37-year-old Minaj shared on Instagram.

#Preggers 💛

The child will be the first for Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty and Nicki’s been vocal about having children in the past.

She told Vogue Italia in 2014, “I have given myself a time limit to take my professional satisfaction. I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It is not time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”

Earlier this year, she teased fans that she was indeed pregnant.

When one fan asked if she was experiencing morning sickness, Minaj replied, “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???”

Congrats to Nicki and Kenneth on Baby Petty!

